Futures spread declines by 1109bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 1109bps to negative 4.53 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes decreased to 8.5 percent to 76.46 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 83.58 million shares.

Average daily traded value of the futures counter however increased by 25 percent during this week and stood at Rs 4.38 billion.

