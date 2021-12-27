KP govt, NTC to establish PEHEL control centre

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) and Department of Home & Tribal Affair, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, meant at to establish and operate the PEHEL control center setup in the province.

This is the first MoU which marks the leading role in the initiative of PEHEL 911. The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and all Provincial secretaries, MD NTC Miraj Gul and senior officers of NTC, according to a statement issued here on Sunday.

On the direction of Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Universal Emergency help line titled as PEHEL is being established under auspices of the Ministry of Interior.

NTC, an organization under the Ministry of IT & Telecommunication, has been tasked to establish and develop PEHEL control centers of International Standard throughout Pakistan in all Provinces including AJK and GB. In this regard KPK Government has proactively responded and compiled the PM directives and has marked as the leading province in implementation of PEHEL initiative.

