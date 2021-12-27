ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
Sindh reports one more Covid-19 death, 186 fresh cases

Recorder Report 27 Dec 2021

KARACHI: One patient of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,662, while 186 new cases emerged when 12,205 tests were conducted.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on Sunday said that one more patient of COVID-19 lost his life, lifting the death toll to 7,662 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 12,205 samples were tested which detected 186 cases that constituted 1.5 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 7,068,411 tests have been conducted against which 479,551 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.3 percent or 466,784 patients have recovered, including 21 overnight.

The CM said that currently 5,105 patients were under treatment; of them 4,922 were in home isolation, 36 at isolation centres and 147 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 140 patients was stated to be critical, including 13 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 186 new cases, 69 have been detected from Karachi, including 28 from East, 17 from South, 15 from Korangi, 8 from Central and one from district West. Hyderabad has reported 25 cases, Matiari 13, Dadu 12, Naushero Feroze, Sujawal and Shaheed Benazirabad 10 each, Jamshoro 7, Thatta 6, Larkana 5, Tharparkar 4, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tando Allahyar 3 each, Badin, Umerkot and Mirpurkhas 2 each.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 28,324,857 vaccinations have been administered up to December 24th, and added during the last 24 hours 216,833 vaccines were inoculated - in total 28,541,690 vaccines have administered which constituted 51.39 percent of the vaccine-eligible population. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

