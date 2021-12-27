Rana says govt losing its nerve ahead of Nawaz’s arrival

FAISALABAD: Punjab President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Sanaullah on Sunday slammed government on getting puzzled before arrival of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He added that the government will have to leave as it failed to fulfill what it had promised and it has nothing else to talk in press conferences other than blaming PML-N’s leadership for bringing country to rock bottom.

Rana Sanaullah went on to add that government is still unable to prove any corruption allegation against Nawaz Sharif and once he become prime minister again, PM Imran Khan and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid will find no place in administration of the country.