KPRA holds training workshop

Recorder Report 27 Dec 2021

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) organized a three-day training workshop for its officials on internal audit and control to improve internal auditing and enhance capacity of its staff.

The training session was arranged with the financial and technical assistance of USAID-KPRM at Serena hotel Islamabad from December 24 to 26 in which 20 officials of KPRA belonging to Audit and Administration and Human Resources departments took part.

The training sessions were conducted by noted chartered accountant, auditing expert and former president of the Institute of Internal Auditors Pakistan Mr. Masood Pervaiz as key trainer.

The trainer gave a detailed presentation on internal audit planning and its stages, risk mitigation, communication, monitoring activities and different internal audit controls techniques.

Questions of the trainees were answered and the participants were given tasks as for practically applying what they learnt during the training sessions.

Speaking at the certificates distribution ceremony, Additional Collector KPRA (South) Kamran Khattak thanked USAID-KPRM for assisting KPRA in successfully conducting the workshop.

“It was a much-needed exercise for the officers of KPRA as they had never received such training after they joined KPRA,” he said adding that the training would help the officers to use the latest techniques practiced in modern auditing and internal controls for efficiently utilizing the existing staff of the KPRA.

KPRA director admin and HR Aftab Ghazi thanked USAID-KPRM for providing the opportunity and the trainer for the developing a balanced content based on international best practices used in internal auditing for the training workshop and said, “we are taking much more with us which we learnt in these three days and it will help in the strengthening of KPRA as institution.”

USAID-KPRM deputy chief of party Muhammad Yasir appreciated the KPRA management for their interest and efforts to improve KPRA internal controls and processes.

