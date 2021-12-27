Health of woman farm workers: Moot discusses climate change impacts

HYDERABAD: A regional dialogue held on the Understanding climate change impacts on the health of women agriculture workers: Issues and way forward was held by Sindh Community Foundation at the local hotel. Representatives of civil society organizations, labour department, women development department, grower associations, academia, researchers, women cotton workers and women rights activists attended the event.

Javed Hussain head of Sindh Community Foundation shared the detailed presentation on a recent study undertaken by the organization on impact of increasing temperature on health of women farm workers- Case study of Matiari district.

He added according to “Global Climate Risk Index 2021” Pakistan ranked to the 8th position. In 2019, Pakistan was listed eighth most vulnerable country but it climbed three spots to attain the fifth position in 2020. Sindh province has also witnessed increase in temperature, Matiari district is one of the district having a moderate temperature in summer from 40 to 43 C but a since few years the temperature has been increased and in 2019 it was at 48 C. This has caused very serious impacts on the agriculture production and farm workers related to the labour force. Rising temperature has also severely affected the health of women cotton workers. During picking process, they face heat stroke, difficulty in breathing, allergy and skin diseases, besides residual effects of pesticides.

He also highlighted that Matiari district was rich in the riverine forest but now the depletion of riverine forest and lack of vegetation have also contributed to the rising temperature.

Other speakers including Nageena Director Labour and Abdul Samad Deputy Director Labour department Hyderabad region said that the Sindh government is committed to the protection of women agriculture workers. They ensured that in future more programs for the health and social safety would be prepared by the labour department.

Nadeem Shah of Sindh Abadgar Board was the view that the growers should be sensitized on climate change adaptation by encouraging vegetation reforestation at their lands.

Professor Dr Shahab Mughal and Professor Dr Ismail Kumbhar emphasised that the Agriculture Women Protection Act 2020 must be implemented by launching labour cards/ Health insurance and registration of agriculture workers.

The speakers also highlighted that the actions plans for climate change adaptation need to consider the adverse effects of rising temperature on women agriculture workers in health and social safety schemes.

Professor Imdad Chandio of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Razaq Umrani of HANDS, women cotton workers/ farm workers Marvi Awan and Shahnaz Sheedi were among the speakers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021