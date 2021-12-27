ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,907
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,440
35824hr
Sindh
480,525
Punjab
444,553
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,204
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh CM highlights importance of scouting

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syd Murad Ali Shah has said that the scouting encourages physical, intellectual,...
APP 27 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the scouting encourages physical, intellectual, social, and spiritual development of young people so that they take a constructive and effective place in society as responsible citizens.

“As a student, I have served as a scout and had the art and knowhow to install a tent properly and had stayed in camps here in 1976 for a couple of days, therefore I feel honoured to be with you today.”

This he said while speaking at the concluding ceremony of 8th Sindh Scouts Camporee organized at Training Center, Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The programme was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah and others.

Shah said that he was a scout from class 8th and had participated in all the training and camporees and still he remembered all the coded messages and its activities. “You are going to hold a mega event in your headquarters in March 2022 and I’ll not only attend that event but would stay a night with you in the camp,” he announced.

While appreciating the services of scouts, he said that they have performed dedicated and commendable duties during Muharram majalis and Covid-19 situations. “This is the manifestation of your belief in the humanity,” he said adding, “The actual satisfaction in your heart and soul you feel when you serve humanity irrespective any discrimination,” he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh Chief Minister young people importance of scouting

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Sindh CM highlights importance of scouting

Pakistan not yet ‘5G ready’: WB report

All set to introduce Finance, SBP autonomy bills tomorrow

Afghanistan, national security: NSC to meet today

LG polls in Sindh to be held in Feb or March 2022: CM

Malik steps up criticism of govt, heaps praise on Zardari

PML-N seeks to cut another ‘deal’ with establishment: SAPCM

PM Imran convenes National Security Committee meeting on Monday

Sharif family blackmails courts like Sicilian mafia, says Fawad

Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of six more Kashmiris in IIOJK

No long-distance road trips for Afghan women without close male relative: Taliban

Read more stories