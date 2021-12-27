Benazir’s 14th death anniversary: arrangements finalized

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has finalized arrangements to observe the 14th death anniversary of the assassinated former prime minister martyr Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto.

The anniversary would be held on Monday at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.

The coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be followed on the occasion.

There will be a public meeting to be addressed by the Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Central leaders of PPP at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.

A documentary, depicting life and achievements of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto will also be shown on the occasion.

Separate camps have been set-up to accommodate the leaders and workers from all the four provinces, Gilgit-Biltistan, Northern areas and Azad Kashmir.

Reception camps have also been established. Leaders of the PPP and workers start reaching at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto from Saturday.

A Mushaira has also been scheduled in front of mausoleum of Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto on Monday afternoon.

Carvans of workers and leaders of Pakistan People’s Party have started reaching Larkana, Naudero and Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to attend the death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Larkana and SSP Larkana on Sunday told journalists that special security and traffic arrangement will be made on the occasion.

They said over 7500 police personnel, including Women police, Traffic police, special police commandos of Sindh Police and 300 hundred personnel of Shahbaz Rangers will also be deployed to ensure the law and order on the occasion.

The SSP Larkana informed that senior rank officers will supervise and monitor the activities in Garhi Khuda Bux and Naudero vicinities.

An aerial surveillance at the surrounding of Naudero and Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto will be carried out to monitor the activities, besides CCTV cameras will be installed at the different locations of Bhutto House Naudero, Garhi Khuda Bux and surrounding of Jalsa gah and parking areas.

On the occasion, Bomb Disposal squad, bomb detectors, scanning machines, jammers, snapper’s dogs, watch towers, 65 walk through gates with police vehicles and mobile will be setup for the security purpose. All activities will be monitor by the high officials of Sindh Police and concerned officials.

DC Larkana said various medical and other welcome camps would be established and 60 fire brigades will be deployed at the various locations, added that the medical team along with equipped mobile hospitals and ambulance services will serve the public.