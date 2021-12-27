ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,907
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,440
35824hr
Sindh
480,525
Punjab
444,553
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,204
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Benazir’s 14th death anniversary: arrangements finalized

APP 27 Dec 2021

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has finalized arrangements to observe the 14th death anniversary of the assassinated former prime minister martyr Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto.

The anniversary would be held on Monday at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.

The coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be followed on the occasion.

There will be a public meeting to be addressed by the Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Central leaders of PPP at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.

A documentary, depicting life and achievements of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto will also be shown on the occasion.

Separate camps have been set-up to accommodate the leaders and workers from all the four provinces, Gilgit-Biltistan, Northern areas and Azad Kashmir.

Reception camps have also been established. Leaders of the PPP and workers start reaching at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto from Saturday.

A Mushaira has also been scheduled in front of mausoleum of Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto on Monday afternoon.

Carvans of workers and leaders of Pakistan People’s Party have started reaching Larkana, Naudero and Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to attend the death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Larkana and SSP Larkana on Sunday told journalists that special security and traffic arrangement will be made on the occasion.

They said over 7500 police personnel, including Women police, Traffic police, special police commandos of Sindh Police and 300 hundred personnel of Shahbaz Rangers will also be deployed to ensure the law and order on the occasion.

The SSP Larkana informed that senior rank officers will supervise and monitor the activities in Garhi Khuda Bux and Naudero vicinities.

An aerial surveillance at the surrounding of Naudero and Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto will be carried out to monitor the activities, besides CCTV cameras will be installed at the different locations of Bhutto House Naudero, Garhi Khuda Bux and surrounding of Jalsa gah and parking areas.

On the occasion, Bomb Disposal squad, bomb detectors, scanning machines, jammers, snapper’s dogs, watch towers, 65 walk through gates with police vehicles and mobile will be setup for the security purpose. All activities will be monitor by the high officials of Sindh Police and concerned officials.

DC Larkana said various medical and other welcome camps would be established and 60 fire brigades will be deployed at the various locations, added that the medical team along with equipped mobile hospitals and ambulance services will serve the public.

Benazir’s Pakistan Peoples’ Party 14th death anniversary

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Benazir’s 14th death anniversary: arrangements finalized

Pakistan not yet ‘5G ready’: WB report

All set to introduce Finance, SBP autonomy bills tomorrow

Afghanistan, national security: NSC to meet today

LG polls in Sindh to be held in Feb or March 2022: CM

Malik steps up criticism of govt, heaps praise on Zardari

PML-N seeks to cut another ‘deal’ with establishment: SAPCM

PM Imran convenes National Security Committee meeting on Monday

Sharif family blackmails courts like Sicilian mafia, says Fawad

Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of six more Kashmiris in IIOJK

No long-distance road trips for Afghan women without close male relative: Taliban

Read more stories