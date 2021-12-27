Thailand to face Indonesia in Suzuki Cup final

HONG KONG: Five-times champions Thailand will take on Indonesia in the Suzuki Cup final next week after Mano Polking’s side drew 0-0 with Southeast Asian title holders Vietnam on Sunday to advance with a 2-0 aggregate victory.

The Thais had claimed a 2-0 win in the first leg courtesy of two goals from Chanathip Songkrasin and Park Hang-seo’s side were unable to overturn the deficit at the Singapore National Stadium.

Ho Tan Tai went closest to pulling one back for the Vietnamese three minutes before the interval when he headed Nguyen Quang Hai’s inswinging corner narrowly wide.

Thailand will be appearing in the final for the ninth time, facing an Indonesia side looking to claim the country’s first title since the competition was created in 1996.