Sports

India win toss, elect to bat in first test versus South Africa

Reuters Updated 26 Dec 2021

PRETORIA: India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in overcast conditions in the first test against South Africa at Centurion Park on Sunday.

Kohli believes that the pitch will quicken up as the game goes on and that putting on a big first innings score will be key for the tourists.

"Runs on the board and away from home that has been our strength. The wicket has grass on it and the pitch tends to get quicker as the game goes on," Kohli said.

"This is a very challenging place to play cricket. We will have to be at our best.

India have selected Ajinkya Rahane in the middle order, after the number five position had been the subject of some debate, and a seam attack of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur.

South Africa sprung a surprise with their line-up, including tall fast bowler Marco Jansen for his debut ahead of the returning Duanne Olivier, who had been expected to play his first test since 2019.

"Jansen had a lot of success against the India 'A' side and he has a reputation going around now after he hit quite a few of the Indian batters," captain Dean Elgar said.

India are hoping to secure a first test series in South Africa with matches to follow in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Teams:

South Africa - Dean Elgar (capt), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India - KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

