Cabinet to meet on 28th: Mandviwalla may be appointed SECP policy board chairman

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is likely to appoint Mehmood Mandviwalla, as Chairman Policy Board of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The Cabinet which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (Dec 28) with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair will consider a summary of Finance Division on resignation of Member and Chairman SECP Policy Board, and appointment/designation of new member/chairman.

Syed Masoud Naqvi, Chairman SECP Policy Board had tendered his resignation due to personal reasons. Nomination of eminent economist on the Monetary and Fiscal Policies Coordination Board is on the agenda.

The Cabinet will discuss the country’s political situation, including PTI’s own re-organization and possibility of return of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from London.

The country’s economic situation, gas crisis and ways to deal with it, and regional political situation with respect to Afghanistan will also come under discussion.

Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz will update Cabinet about his meeting with the Election Commission of Pakistan on use of EVMs in next elections.

The Cabinet will also appoint Directors on the Board of House Building Finance Company Limited (HBFCL) in addition to in principle approval of draft Inter Board Coordination Commission Act, 2021.

Other agenda items will be as follows: (i) constitution of Inquiry Commission in the case of Sajid Majeed Chaudhry; (ii) appointment of full time Executive Member PEMRA;(iii) constitution of the Joint Investigation team as provided by the law under Section 19(1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 as amended from time to time; (iv) integration plan of Ghandhara heritage and cultural centre with citizen club building F-9 Park; (v) extradition of accused Ms Nazia Shaheen and Shabbar Abbas from Pakistan to Italy; (vi) extradition of accused Muhammad Usman s/o Saidhan from Pakistan to UAE; (vii) shifting/transfer of Banking Court-1, Multan to DG Khan as Banking Court, Dera Ghazi Khan; (viii) ex-post facto approval of implementation agreement for the project 1.2 MGD (ROD) plant at Gwadar; (ix) approval for appointment of Executive Member of the National Medical Authority (NMA), Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC); (x) approval of correction in formulation of drugs as recommended in 49th DPC;(xi) Pakistan assistance to republic of Cuba to fight against Corona virus pandemic; (xii) Pakistan Planning and Management Institute (PPMI), 2021 as autonomous organization of the Planning Development and Special Initiatives; (xiii) ratification of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR) in its meeting held on December 1, 2021 and; (xiv) ratification of the decision taken by the Cabinet Committee on disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) in its meetings held on December 16 & 17, 2021.

