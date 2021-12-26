ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
‘Changing of the guard’ ceremony held at Quaid’s mausoleum

NNI 26 Dec 2021

KARACHI: An impressive change of guards ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to commemorate his 145th birthday on Saturday morning.

Smartly turned-out cadets of the Pakistan Military Academy assumed guards’ duties from Pakistan Air Force (PAF) at the mausoleum.

Chief guest Commandant Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Major General Umar Ahmad Bukhari inspected the parade and paid homage to the Quaid. He also laid a floral wreath at the Mazar and offered Fateha. He also recorded his expression in the visitors’ book.

Pakistan Military Academy Kakul is only institution of the armed forces which as an academy was termed “Quaid’s Own Battalion” by “Colonel Chief” Quaid-e-Azam. As the nation observes 145th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on Saturday, President Dr Arif Alvi urged countrymen to follow his great guiding principles to make Pakistan a great nation.

The president, in his message to the nation, said on the day the whole nation paid tribute to the father of the nation who made the utmost struggle for the independence of the Muslims of the subcontinent, a separate and independent state for them. He said due to his tireless efforts, capabilities, determination, and extraordinary character, the great Quaid materialized his dream of the creation of Pakistan. The president said that in order to cope with the prevailing challenges, the nation should follow Quaid’s golden principles of faith unity and discipline.

