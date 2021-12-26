Body of missing Pakistani-American woman found

ISLAMABAD: The body of Wajiha Swati, a US citizen of Pakistani origin who had mysteriously gone missing from Rawalpindi in October, has been found from Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at a presser, the City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Sajid Kiyani said that confirmed that the body of the American woman of Pakistani origin has been found from Lakki Marwat.

“The case is under investigation and the police will not divulge too many details at this point, but all those involved in the brutal murder of the woman will be brought to book,” he added.

The CPO did reveal some aspects that came to light during investigations, such as Swati arriving in Pakistan on October 16 and being received by her former husband, Rizwan Habib.

He went on to say that three people — Habib, his father and one other suspect — have been arrested in connection with the case.

The CPO said that Wajiha’s body was found from Lakki Marwat’s Pizu area and that it is being brought to Islamabad.

He said that further investigations are underway and further arrests are expected.

The police officer said that the probe team gathered sufficient evidence after which the arrests were made, adding that the US embassy sought details from the police owing to Swati being a US citizen.

“How the murder was carried out, what weapon was used, is something it would be too premature to comment on,” he added.

He vowed that the police will ensure the culprits involved in the murder of the woman will be brought to book at all costs.

Earlier in the day, sources within the police claimed that her ex-husband, Rizwan Habib, has confessed to killing her.

Habib confessed to his crime during police interrogation, they said, adding Swati came to Pakistan on October 16 to resolve property issues with her ex-husband.

