Quake jolts several Balochistan cities

QUETTA: A powerful earthquake jolted several Balochistan cities including Quetta and its surrounding areas Saturday.

The tremors were also felt in Ziarat, Pishin, Khanozai and Bostan. The intensity of the earthquake was recorded at 4.8 on the Richter scale.

There were no further readings of the earthquake available immediately but the quake struck the Balochistan cities after a number of quakes rattled cities in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the recent past. Only a day ago, an earthquake jolted a number of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cites including Malakand and Swat. Friday’s earthquake was measured at 4.2 on the Richter scale with its epicentre in Hindukush mountainous region in Afghanistan. Its underground depth was recorded at 226 kms.