Punjab CM praises minorities’ role

LAHORE: A ceremony was organized at Chief Minister Office in connection with Christmas celebrations in which Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was the chief guest.

The CM cut the Christmas cake and felicitated Christian community on the occasion of Christmas. He added that festivals like Christmas promote religious harmony. “The Pakistani nation equally shares the joys and happiness of each festival,” he said, adding: “Minorities especially the Christian community has played a commendable role in the progress and development of Pakistan.” He said that Pakistan belongs to every citizen and minorities have equal rights and complete religious freedom.

Provincial Ministers Ejaz Alam, Sardar Husnain Bahadur Drashek, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Spokesman of Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar, MPAs Mahendra Pal Singh, Syed Iftikhar Gilani, Haroon Gul, Bishop Azad Marshall, Archbishop Sebastian Francis, Dr. Majid Abe, Head of Salvation Army Lahore, Chairperson Minority Advisory Council Punjab Jacqueline Tressler, Vice Chairman Minority Advisory Council Punjab Robinson Aziz Frances, Bishop Wilson John Gill, Secretary for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs and others were present on this occasion.

