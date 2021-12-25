ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,905
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,081
35324hr
Sindh
480,288
Punjab
444,496
Balochistan
33,621
Islamabad
108,425
KPK
181,167
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Islamabad reports first Omicron case

  • Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat says patient has travel history from Karachi
BR Web Desk Updated 25 Dec 2021

Islamabad has confirmed its first case of Omicron, days after Balochistan and Karachi reported infections of the deadly variant of Covid-19.

In a tweet on Saturday, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat confirmed that the capital has detected its first case of the variant.

"The patient has a travel history from Karachi. We are tracing all his contacts now. Everyone plz get vaccinated and follow SOPs," he tweeted.

On Thursday, the Sindh Health Department said that six more suspected cases of the Omicron variant were reported in Karachi. As per the department, four of the patients had recently returned from South Africa while two others arrived from the United Kingdom.

The samples of all six patients have been sent for further verification. Meanwhile, Balochistan has reported at least 12 suspected cases of Omicron variant. The cases are from Kalat and the samples have been sent to the National Institute of Heart Diseases (NIHD) in Rawalpindi.

Balochistan reports at least 12 suspected Omicron cases

Due to the threat of the Omicron variant, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved booster jabs for people aged 30 and above. Eligible citizens can get their booster jabs from January 1, the NCOC said.

They will be administered Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Pfizer as booster jabs.

The doses will be administered free of cost. The NCOC has already approved booster shots of coronavirus vaccines for healthcare workers, immunocompromised people, and those aged over 50 years.

Pakistan vaccinates 28% of its total population against Covid-19

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 353 new infections and seven more deaths in the last 24 hours. Sindh reported 211 cases, 3 deaths, Punjab reported 58 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed 46 cases and two deaths, and Balochistan reported four new cases.

Similarly, Islamabad reported 33 cases and two deaths, Azad Jammu and Kashmir detected one new case, while Gilgit-Baltistan confirmed no new cases.

Karachi Balochistan Islamabd Pakisan Omicron

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Islamabad reports first Omicron case

US donates additional 5mn doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan on Christmas Day

PM announces new organisational structure of PTI

Quaid’s 146th birth anniversary today

Karachi's Green Line bus project commences commercial operation

IMF extends emergency funding by 18 months

Over 4,500 flights cancelled by Christmas day as Omicron hits holiday travel

Energy sector reforms: $300m received from ADB

At least 30 dead in migrant boat accidents in Greece

Patrind hydropower project: Govt may enter into out-of-court deal with SHPL, NTDC

Read more stories