Shehbaz, son: proceedings adjourned

LAHORE: A special court (offences in bank) adjourned the proceedings till January 04 on an application of the Federal Investigating Authority (FIA) challenging the jurisdiction of the court in money laundering and sugar scam inquiry against Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz as their lead counsel did not appear before the court and the FIA prosecutor counsel also sought time.

The court sought arguments in detail from the prosecutor and the counsel of the both opposition leaders on the jurisdiction of the court on next hearing. The FIA prosecutor argued that the matter fell within the jurisdiction of the special judge central as the FIR was registered by the anti-corruption wing of the agency.

The FIA had booked Shehbaz and his sons Hamza and Suleman in November 2020 in financial fraud, impersonation, forgery, criminal misconduct and under Anti Money Laundering Act. Hundreds of PML-N workers also gathered outside the court to express solidarity with the party leaders.

