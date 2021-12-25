Legal formalities for PHA completed: minister

ISLAMABAD: All the legal formalities for Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA) have been completed and realistic targets would be set to get fair share in the global Halal food market, said Federal Minister of Science and Technology Shibli Faraz.

“Pakistan has to set targets gradually through fixing the timelines to become a shareholder in the global Halal food market which is of over $ 750 billion”, said Faraz while addressing the `Stakeholders Session to Develop Understanding of Halal Regulations’ held here on Friday.

The minister said that although the Halal Authority was established in the year 2016 in papers but was non-functional. “We have completed all the legal formalities regarding PHA and now we have to determine the future targets,” he said. The minister stated that the Halal Authority business laws and Halal certification is an important milestone towards ensuring the country’s vibrant share in the global Halal food market.

