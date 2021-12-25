ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: What actually constitutes ‘high-level meeting’?

Anjum Ibrahim 25 Dec 2021

“So all are predicting doom for The Khan…why are you laughing? I thought you are a Khanzadah…”

“The Khan held a high level meeting…hey now what is funny about that comment?”

“In this country if a prime minister chairs a meeting then it is referred to as high level meeting now if a prime minister is no longer a prime minister then what would you call a meeting that he chairs?”

“I would at best call it subsidiary which will go unreported by Pakistan television…yeah I see where you are going with this. Musharraf cried not when his Kargil adventure backfired with implications for the country but when he was de-seated, Nawaz Sharif has buried many a loved one stoically but cried himself hoarse when he was sent packing, Zardari sahib was baffled as to why he was sent packing after the launch of the Benazir Income Support Programme, a lesson that The Khan has clearly not learned thinking that the panahgahs, halfway houses…”

“Excuse me, but in the West half way houses are for the battered wives and orphan children and the old and indigent not for able bodied labourers…”

“Who are made to sit at tables to eat — now isn’t that a Western habit – to eat at a table rather than…”

“Stop, they aren’t given knives, spoons or forks — now that’s Western.”

“Don’t be facetious, anyone I hope The Khan will learn the lesson that the public, poor or otherwise, isn’t going to appreciate charity at the taxpayers’ expense…”

“The Khan has been exhibiting the characteristics of a head of Pakistani government for years now — see that soothsayer who warned Julius Caesar to beware the ides of March would warn our leaders to beware becoming the prime minister.”

“Right for The Khan thinks that the reaction of the public to him will be different notwithstanding the writing on the wall but anyway that’s what I found funny — The Khan held a high level meeting with his Select Punjab Team including NC and directed these poor lost souls to formulate a plan to win the local bodies elections in Punjab…”

“Ha, ha, ha, that’s true — NC?”

“No Clue Buzz. And The Khan has said he will personally oversee the second Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local bodies’ elections and I only hope the outcome is not the same as in other matters where he pledged personal supervision…”

“You mean the sugar prices, the wheat prices, the mafia, not leaving any corrupt/thief alone and allowing the only convicted man Nawaz Sharif out of the country and then blaming it on his lies about his health and…”

“That’s naïvete my friend for The Khan is an honest man.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

