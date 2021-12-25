ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,898
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,728
32224hr
Sindh
480,077
Punjab
444,438
Balochistan
33,617
Islamabad
108,392
KPK
181,121
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Islamabad Local Govt Ordinance, 2021: IHC issues notice to AGP

Terence J Sigamony 25 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Friday, issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) in a petition challenging some clauses of the Islamabad Local Government Ordinance, 2021.

A single bench of Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the petition filed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA)’s Labour Wing challenging some clauses of the Islamabad LG Ordinance 2021.

The IHC bench issued the notices to AGP, chairman CDA, and the federal government and deferred the hearing till February 28th for further proceedings in this regard.

During the hearing, Advocate Kashif Malik stated that planning and development are the duties of the federal body. However, all the development directorates have been taken away from the CDA according to the new law.

Justice Mohsin asked whether the government has abolished the Local Government Act, 2015, to which Advocate Malik responded that it has indeed been abolished. He remarked how the act was abolished through an ordinance despite the existence of the National Assembly, the Senate, and without approval from the Parliament. The IHC judge also inquired how the CDA board was working when the ordinance through which it was established had been abolished.

Then, the IHC bench issued notices to the federal government and the CDA chairman asking them to respond, while also issuing an order to the attorney general and asking for his assistance on the next hearing.

Meanwhile, another bench of the IHC issued notices to the CDA in a petition filed against the construction of Margalla Avenue.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the notices in a contempt of court petition, wherein, the petitioner stated that the CDA is committing contempt of court by constructing the road.

The petitioner argued that the construction of Margalla road would affect the Margalla National Park and it is in violation of the court’s orders.

During the hearing, Justice Minallahsaid that the court could not stop every development project.

He added that if Margalla Avenue is part of Islamabad’s national plan then the court would not halt this plan.

Later, the bench issued notices to the CDA and directed it to submit its reply in this matter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IHC CDA AGP Islamabad Local Govt Ordinance, 2021

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Islamabad Local Govt Ordinance, 2021: IHC issues notice to AGP

IMF extends emergency funding by 18 months

Energy sector reforms: $300m received from ADB

Patrind hydropower project: Govt may enter into out-of-court deal with SHPL, NTDC

SC says there’s no provision in laws to fire a govt employee by means of words

Domestic gas consumers: There will be no supply of LNG on ‘lower’ rates: Hammad

Covid outbreak ‘traced’ to arrival of a plane from Pakistan: Chinese officials punished

Quaid’s 146th birth anniversary today

PM praises Putin’s statement

Indian police probe Hindu event calling for mass killing of Muslims

Two soldiers martyred in Kech

Read more stories