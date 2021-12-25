Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
25 Dec 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (December 24, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07513 0.07638 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07513 0.07513 0.10288 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.10188 0.10388 0.14675 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.15563 0.15388 0.19038 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.21975 0.21363 0.25388 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.33638 0.31150 0.33638 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.56113 0.52463 0.56113 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
