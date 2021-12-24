No one should pressure us on use of EVMs: ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that it should not be pressured to use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the next general elections.

“Acquisition of electronic voting machine is a technical process which requires various stages. If anyone needs any explanation, then the doors of the election commission are open. [However], no one should interfere in the work of the Election Commission at any time and the process of pressuring should be stopped,” the ECP said in a statement on Friday.

The ECP said that it had been taking various steps with regard to the use of technology, even before the parliament adopted a law to mandate the EVMs in elections.

Minister says ECP now required to hold elections thru EVMs

“Immediately after the legislation on this technology, the ECP formed three committees which are carrying out their work responsibly and they have briefed the commission on their progress on December 23, 2021,” it said.

The communique added that the PPRA Rules and international standards cannot be ignored in the process of procurement of these machines.

The presser cited media reports with reference to some responsible circles “giving an impression that the Election Commission is neglecting its responsibilities regarding the use of the electronic voting machine.”

The ECP renounced these reports, saying “such statements are tantamount to misguiding the public, civil society, organizations, and the media.”