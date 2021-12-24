SAARC can help transform lives in South Asia: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) can provide a conducive and beneficial atmosphere to build economic synergies which can transform the quality of life of the people of South Asia.

He said this during a meeting with Secretary-General of SAARC Esala Ruwan Weerakoon on Friday. The PM reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the mutually beneficial goals and objectives embodied in the SAARC Charter, the PM's Office said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister emphasized on strengthening cooperation on issues of common interest including climate change, education, poverty alleviation, energy integration and health challenges," the PMO further said.

Appreciating Weerakoon's efforts to further improve and promote SAARC processes, the PM assured him of continued support of Pakistan in further strengthening regional cooperation under the SAARC ambit.

"The Prime Minister also expressed hope to host SAARC Summit in Pakistan when artificial obstacle created in its way would be removed."

"The Secretary-General thanked the PM for his guidance on SAARC related issues and assured him that during his tenure he will make determined efforts to strengthen collaboration among member states in different fields for the benefit of all the countries of South Asian region," PMO further said.

While talking about the Sialkot lynching, the PM expressed condolences on Priyantha Kumara's death saying that there was no justification whatsoever for such acts and that all necessary steps have been taken in order to speedily bring the perpetrators to justice.

Earlier, in a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) had said that it is Weerakoon's maiden visit to Pakistan since assuming office in March 2020.

"The visit is an opportunity to reiterate Pakistan’s commitment to the objectives and principles of SAARC, share our perspective on various aspects of cooperation with SAARC, and highlight Pakistan’s efforts for promotion of peace, security and development in the region," the FO said.