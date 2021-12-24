ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
Copper retreats as investors gauge Omicron impact on demand

Reuters 24 Dec 2021

Copper prices slipped on Friday as risk appetite waned while investors awaited fresh clues on how the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant would affect global demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.3% to $9,580 a tonne by 0704 GMT, after four straight days of gains that propelled it to a two-week high on Thursday supported by concerns over tight supply.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed daytime trading 0.3% lower at 69,750 yuan ($10,950.62) a tonne, after a three-day rally.

"Generally, I'm not expecting much excitement going into year-end unless there are major news or developments being reported, such as Omicron news that is beyond our expectations," said Wong Min Hao, a commodities manager with Phillip Futures.

Industrial metals rangebound as investors gauge Omicron impact

The headlines this week have been dominated by news about Omicron, with health experts warning the battle against the variant was far from over despite two drugmakers saying their vaccines protected against it and signs it carries a lower risk of hospitalisation.

LME aluminium fell 0.5% to $2,832.50 a tonne, retreating after a three-day advance. Surging energy prices in Europe raised concerns of higher production costs and smelter shutdowns, propelling aluminium to a two-month high on Thursday.

Shanghai aluminium shed 0.4% to 20,185 yuan a tonne, after hitting a seven-week peak in the previous session.

LME zinc fell 0.5% to $3,508.50 a tonne, while Shanghai zinc slipped 0.4% to 24,320 yuan a tonne.

LME nickel rose 0.5% to $20,125 a tonne and Shanghai nickel advanced 0.8% to 148,710 yuan a tonne.

Shanghai lead slumped 1.1% to 15,480 yuan a tonne, but LME lead gained 0.2% to $2,277.50 a tonne.

LME tin rose 0.7% to $39,155 a tonne and Shanghai tin climbed 2.2% to 289,200 yuan a tonne.

