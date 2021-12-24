ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
At least three injured in Karachi drain blast

  • Police and rescue officials have reached the site
BR Web Desk 24 Dec 2021

At least three people were injured in a blast near Mehmoodabad Gate, Karachi, Aaj News reported on Friday.

As per reports, the accumulation of gases in a nullah (drain) caused the explosion. Police and rescue officials have reached the site and the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Last week, at least 14 people were killed in an explosion that took place around a drain located underneath a two-storey building that housed offices of a bank among others. The blast occurred near the Sher shah Paracha Chowk, Karachi.

At least 14 killed, several injured as blast rocks Karachi's Shershah area

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) leader and Member of the National Assembly Alamgir Khan's father was also among those killed.

Police spokesperson confirmed that the explosion took place in a gas pipeline, damaging the building of a private bank and several cars parked there.

Moments later, another blast occurred in a gas pipeline at the same place injuring a rescue worker.

Pakistan Karachi drain blast mehmoodabad

