ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
ASC 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2%)
ASL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.17%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FCCL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
FFBL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
FNEL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
GGGL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
GGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.11%)
KAPCO 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.23%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 35.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
NETSOL 95.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.33%)
PACE 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
PAEL 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.77%)
POWER 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.79%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.63%)
TRG 124.01 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (4.15%)
UNITY 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.66%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,572 Increased By 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 19,457 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.06%)
KSE100 44,295 Increased By 27.7 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,419 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,898
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,728
32224hr
Sindh
480,077
Punjab
444,438
Balochistan
33,617
Islamabad
108,392
KPK
181,121
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices ease in holiday trade, market focus on next OPEC+ move

Reuters 24 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Brent crude futures snapped a three-day rally on Friday in light trade, with many investors away for the holidays, but the benchmark was still headed for a weekly gain, with the market focusing on the next step by OPEC+ and the impact of the Omicron variant.

Brent crude futures slid 39 cents, or 0.5%, to $76.46 a barrel by 0544 GMT, following a 2.1% gain in the previous session. The benchmark was still on track for a weekly gain of about 4%.

US markets are closed on Friday for the Christmas holiday.

Oil prices have recovered this week as fears over the impact of the highly infectious Omicron variant on the global economy receded, with early data suggesting it causes a milder level of illness.

"It's a typical holiday market," said Chiyoki Chen, chief analyst at Sunward Trading.

"With concerns about the fallout from Omicron fading, market focus shifted to the next move by OPEC+ at its January meeting," he said.

Global oil's comeback year presages more strength in 2022

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, will likely stick to its decision to raise oil production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month at its next meeting as long as oil prices stay above $70 a barrel, Chen added.

The group is scheduled to meet next on Jan. 4.

Still, some investors remained cautious amid surging infection cases.

Omicron advanced across the world on Thursday, with health experts warning the battle against the COVID-19 variant was far from over despite two drugmakers saying their vaccines protected against it and despite signs it carried a lower risk of hospitalisation.

Coronavirus infections have soared wherever the variant has spread, triggering new restrictions in many countries, including Italy and Greece, and record numbers of new cases.

A higher US rig count also added to pressure on the oil market.

Operating US oil and gas rigs rose to their highest levels since April 2020 in the most recent week, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes. Overall counts are now at 586, portending a boost in output in coming months.

"But given the soaring natural gas prices in Europe and Asia, oil will likely keep a positive tone on expectations that some industries would switch fuel from high-priced gas to oil," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.

Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices jumped this week, despite tepid Asian demand, as upside risk in the European gas market remains a key driver directing price movement.

Global oil demand roared back in 2021 as the world began to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, and overall world consumption potentially could hit a new record in 2022 - despite efforts to bring down fossil fuel consumption to mitigate climate change.

OPEC+ Oil prices Brent crude futures

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices ease in holiday trade, market focus on next OPEC+ move

‘Covid-19 Fund’ being established

Afghanistan: Nine items exempted from duty

At least three injured in Karachi drain blast

Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in Balochistan: ISPR

Govt misses petroleum levy target

6th review of EFF to be presented to IMF board on Jan 12

At least 32 dead in Bangladesh ferry fire

Vaccine and infection data mark small victories in Omicron battle

Electricity Distribution Efficiency Improvement Project: Agreements worth $195m signed with WB

Tarin starts playing role in revival of TSML?

Read more stories