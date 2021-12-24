ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,568 Increased By 17 (0.37%)
BR30 19,469 Increased By 348 (1.82%)
KSE100 44,267 Increased By 91.9 (0.21%)
KSE30 17,427 Increased By 37.5 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX manages gains

Recorder Report 24 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Thursday witnessed a mixed trend, however fresh buying in certain scrips at the fag end supported the market to close on a positive note. The benchmark KSE-100 index closed at 44,266.91 points, up 91.94 points or 0.21 percent. Trading activity also improved as daily volumes on the ready counter increased to 240.428 million shares as compared to 151.787 million shares traded Wednesday.

BRIndex100 gained 23.33 points or 0.51 percent to close at 4,568.62 points with total daily turnover of 192.687 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 368.61 points or 1.93 percent to close at 19,463.53 points with total daily trading volumes of 139.138 million shares.

Foreign investors however remained net buyers of shares worth $311,227. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 7 billion to Rs 7.582 trillion. Out of total 357 active scrips, 199 closed in positive and 135 in negative while the value of 23 stocks remained unchanged.

Hum Network was the volume leader with 48.719 million shares and gained Rs 0.66 to close at Rs 6.88 followed by TRG Pak that increased by Rs 6.82 to close at Rs 124.35 with 19.926 million shares.

Sanofi-Aventis and Premium Textile were the top gainers increasing by Rs 49.24 and Rs 35.00 respectively to close at Rs 705.88 and Rs 640.00 while Sapphire Fiber and Mehmood Textile were the top losers declining by Rs 57.31 and Rs 49.25, respectively to close at Rs 812.10 and Rs 607.50.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that the market continued to remain range-bound due to the ambiguity over mini-budget. The market opened in the green zone as SBP raised Rs 158 billion through PIBs, hefty participation indicating yields to stay at the same level in the near future. The market battled between the bulls and bears throughout the day due to lack of any key positive trigger.

Main board volumes remained dull whereas activity continued to move side-ways as market witnessed hefty volumes in the 3rd tier stocks.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Technology and Communication (up 69.2 points), Inv Banks/Inv Cos/Security Cos. (up 12.3 points), Cement (up 11.6 points) Vanaspati and Allied Industries (up 6.5 points) and Power Generation and Distribution (up 4.91 points).

BR Automobile Assembler Index lost 27.05 points or 0.32 percent to close at 8,551.07 points with total turnover of 2.816 million shares.

BR Cement Index gained 11.54 points or 0.2 percent to close at 5,710.46 points with 5.627 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index fell by 9.84 points or 0.1 percent to close at 9,695.70 points with 24.520 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index inched up by 28.98 points or 0.52 percent to close at 5,569.87 points with 9.615 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 3,768.23 points, down 0.48 points or 0.01 percent with 7.137 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index increased by 97.25 points or 2.36 percent to close at 4,220.79 points with 91.896 million shares.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

PSX manages gains

‘Covid-19 Fund’ being established

Afghanistan: Nine items exempted from duty

Govt misses petroleum levy target

6th review of EFF to be presented to IMF board on Jan 12

Vaccine and infection data mark small victories in Omicron battle

Omicron wave forces Lufthansa to axe 33,000 flights

SBP’s reserves down $415m

Putin lays Europe gas price crisis blame on Germany

Bank holiday

Electricity Distribution Efficiency Improvement Project: Agreements worth $195m signed with WB

Read more stories