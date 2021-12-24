ANL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
BOP 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.09%)
FFBL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
GGGL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
GGL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
JSCL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.43%)
KAPCO 31.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.69%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.3%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 94.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.45%)
PACE 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
PAEL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.17%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.95%)
PTC 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.73%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.44%)
TRG 121.76 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (2.26%)
UNITY 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.31%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,555 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.3%)
BR30 19,297 Decreased By -172.1 (-0.88%)
KSE100 44,186 Decreased By -81.2 (-0.18%)
KSE30 17,365 Decreased By -61.9 (-0.36%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,898
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,728
32224hr
Sindh
480,077
Punjab
444,438
Balochistan
33,617
Islamabad
108,392
KPK
181,121
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Putin lays Europe gas price crisis blame on Germany

Reuters Updated 24 Dec 2021

MOSCOW/LONDON: President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Germany is reselling Russian gas to Poland and Ukraine rather than relieving an overheated market, adding that Moscow was not to blame for Europe’s gas price crisis.

European spot gas prices hit another all-time high this week after the Yamal pipeline that normally brings Russian gas to heat homes and power electricity generation in Germany reversed direction and started to flow into Poland.

Germany receives Russian gas through several routes, including Yamal and the undersea Nord Stream 1 pipeline, and two major German customers said this week that Russian supplier Gazprom was meeting its contractual obligations.

“Gazprom is supplying all volumes requested under existing contracts,” Putin said during his annual news conference Germany’s economy ministry had no immediate comment.

Russia has consistently defended its long-term contracts, saying they guarantee stable volumes and prices. As permitted under European rules, Gazprom is booking extra export capacity, which in addition to firm contracts, at auctions which is for delivery through the Yamal pipeline and Ukraine.

“Gazprom did not book this traffic as its customers, above all German and French companies, who buy gas via this (Yamal) route, did not put purchase requests forward,” Putin said on Thursday.

Gazprom did not book additional capacity for Yamal shipments for December or at daily auctions so far this week. Meanwhile, the Yamal flows continued in reverse for a third day on Thursday, while shipments through Ukraine were down.

“They turned this (Yamal) route into reverse from Germany to Poland... Why? Because we supply gas to Germany under long-term contracts and the price is three to four, (even) six to seven times cheaper than on spot. Just reselling 1 billion cubic metres one can earn $1 billion,” Putin said.

Gazprom increased exports to Europe by 7% in January-November, with Germany buying 5.6 bcm more than a year ago - the volumes Putin said Germany was reselling to Poland and of which some 3 million cubic meters per day ending up in Ukraine.

“Instead of shipping gas to Poland and then to Ukraine ... wouldn’t it be better to ship it further to Europe and impact the spot price?” Putin said.

YAMAL AND NORD STREAM 2

The Yamal reverse has coincided with Gazprom filling the newly-completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea, which does not pass through Ukraine, in preparation for it to begin supplying gas to Europe some time next year.

Some countries have said the activities are linked, but Russia has repeatedly denied any connection between the Yamal flows and priming Nord Stream 2, which is opposed by Ukraine and the United States and is awaiting a green light from Germany.

Russia said the reversal was not political.

The front-month wholesale Dutch gas price, which is the European benchmark, eased to 139 euros per megawatt hour on Thursday, down by 16%. Traders said news of several shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes heading to Europe had provided some respite although prices are up more than 600% from the start of 2021.

But Russian brokerage Aton said in a note that significant relief is not expected anytime soon, as gas withdrawals from storage in Europe were at 762 million cubic meters, the highest since the start of the heating season.

LNG tankers started to divert from Asia to Europe as prices rocketed, with at least ten cargoes heading west. Gas prices fuel power bills and are adding to already high global inflation, which Russia has said may backfire in its own economy where consumer prices growth has already hit its highest in nearly six years.

Vladimir Putin Europe Gas price Yamal pipeline

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Putin lays Europe gas price crisis blame on Germany

‘Covid-19 Fund’ being established

Afghanistan: Nine items exempted from duty

Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in Balochistan: ISPR

Govt misses petroleum levy target

6th review of EFF to be presented to IMF board on Jan 12

Vaccine and infection data mark small victories in Omicron battle

Electricity Distribution Efficiency Improvement Project: Agreements worth $195m signed with WB

Tarin starts playing role in revival of TSML?

Omicron wave forces Lufthansa to axe 33,000 flights

Read more stories