PTI MNA Kanwal elected YPF Board GS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of the National Assembly, Kanwal Sahuzab was elected as general secretary of Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) Board while Tashfeen Safdar was elected as media coordinator YPF Board.

MNA Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, Romina Khurshid Alam, Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, were elected unopposed as president, vice president, joint secretary, and treasurer of the YPF Board respectively. According to the result announced by Returning Officer Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Sahuzab was elected as general secretary YPF Board after securing 62 votes and her contestant Uzma Riaz secured 30 votes. MNA Tashfeen Safdar secured 54 votes and elected as media coordinator YPF Board and her opponent Shandana Gulzar Khan secured 38 votes. As many as 92 votes were cast out of 130 votes. Election of YPF held in the chamber of Suri in the Parliament House on Thursday. The election process starts at 11am till 5pm under the supervision of Suri who is also the patron of the YPF Board. MNA Kanwal Sahuzab and Uzma Riaz contested for the slot of general secretary YPF Board, while MNA Shandana Gulzar Khan and MNA Tashfeen Safdar contested for the post of media coordinator YPF Board.

