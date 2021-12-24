ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,568 Increased By 17 (0.37%)
BR30 19,469 Increased By 348 (1.82%)
KSE100 44,267 Increased By 91.9 (0.21%)
KSE30 17,427 Increased By 37.5 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan to boost sales of 40-year debt

Reuters 24 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Japan plans to issue 4.2 trillion yen ($37 billion) of 40-year government bonds in the new fiscal year, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, a 17% increase that comes even as the government plans to cut its bond issuance overall.

It marks a third straight year of increases in issuance of the 40-year bonds, which are closely watched by the market, and reflects solid demand from life insurers at the long end of the yield curve, said the sources.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s inaugural debt issuance plan will see overall calendar-based sales of Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) at around 200 trillion yen, or down about 20 trillion yen from this year, the sources said, reflecting the new premier’s push to keep a lid on debt.

The sources declined to be identified because the information has not been made public. The finance ministry declined to comment. “This issuance plan including 40-year bonds appears largely in line with investors’ demand reflecting supply-demand in the market, although the increase in 10 year bonds was a bit surprise,” said Chotaro Morita, chief bond strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

“Overall it sends a message that planned sales should go smoothly without facing pressure from the market as it leaves interest-bearing bond issuance neutral compared with this year.”The increase in the 40-year bonds would mean sales of around 700 billion yen at auctions every other month, from auctions of 600 billion yen now, the sources said.

While increasing the issuance of 40-year bonds, the government also ditched an idea that it had been considering of issuing the super-long bonds every month, the sources said. To reduce the cost of rolling over debt, issuance of Treasury discount bills will be trimmed in the next fiscal year by more than 10 trillion yen, the sources said.

Details of the plan for debt issuance have not been previously reported. The government will keep issuance steady of five-year, 20-year, 30-year and inflation-linked 10-year bonds, the sources said.

The government also plans to boost liquidity-enhancing auctions by 600 billion yen in the next fiscal year, the sources said. In liquidity enhancing auctions, the Ministry of Finance issues additional amounts of existing JGBs to improve liquidity.

Japan Japanese government bonds Prime Minister Fumio Kishida debt issuance plan

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Japan to boost sales of 40-year debt

‘Covid-19 Fund’ being established

Afghanistan: Nine items exempted from duty

Govt misses petroleum levy target

6th review of EFF to be presented to IMF board on Jan 12

Vaccine and infection data mark small victories in Omicron battle

Omicron wave forces Lufthansa to axe 33,000 flights

SBP’s reserves down $415m

Putin lays Europe gas price crisis blame on Germany

Bank holiday

Electricity Distribution Efficiency Improvement Project: Agreements worth $195m signed with WB

Read more stories