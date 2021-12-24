ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
Pakistan

Out-of-school children: minister says govt seeks to partner with ‘bona fide’ NGOs

Recorder Report 24 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Information and Labour Minister, Saeed Ghani, has said the Sindh government has the aim to partner with the bona fide non-governmental organisations, which have been striving hard to enrol out-of-school children in the province.

The Sindh Information Minister express the intention to this effect while speaking as the chief guest to the participants of a Fun Gala organised at a famous holiday resort of Karachi for 1,200 orphan students enrolled in the charitable schools of the non-profit Green Crescent Trust (GCT).

The Sindh Information Minister said on the occasion that the charities like the GCT had been doing an excellent job by furthering the cause of the government to provide quality and proper education to every child regardless of his or her social status.

He appreciated the GCT’s partnership with the Sindh Education Foundation to run schools for the underprivileged communities in the province and this alliance should be further expanded. He said the enrolment of the out-of-school children in Sindh was indeed a gigantic task as the provincial government did need the support of the sincere non-governmental organisations to achieve this goal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

