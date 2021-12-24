Sarwar vows to resolve issues facing overseas Pakistanis

LAHORE: Acknowledging the role being played by overseas Pakistanis in Pakistan’s economic development, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Thursday that the PTI government will not only resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis but will also provide them maximum relief.

He said this while speaking at the “Open Day for Overseas Pakistanis” here at Governor House in which over 1,500 Overseas Pakistanis from all over the world, including UK, Japan, Italy, Germany and Dubai, met the governor.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021