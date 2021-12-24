LHC directs PHA to ensure restoration of parks

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday directed the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to ensure restoration of parks in the city and initiate legislation for plantations in small plazas and on high-rise buildings to control air pollution.

The court also sought a report from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) by December 29 about the awareness campaign in the media regarding smog.

The court was hearing petitions questioning the failure of the government to implement the environmental laws.

The court expressed its concern over smog in Lahore saying even after the school holidays the air quality index had not improved. He directed the government to take more steps against vehicular and industrial emissions.

The court also noted that mega development projects would further increase the heat densification in Lahore.

Earlier, the motorway police informed the court that as many as 124000 vehicles had been issued M-tag during the last ten days.

The city traffic police also sought time to submit a traffic plan in the city during upcoming cricket matches in March.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021