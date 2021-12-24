METRO Pakistan brings daycare facility for its employees’ kids

KARACHI: METRO, the leading international wholesale company, gave another reason for its employees in Pakistan, specifically the young mothers, to enjoy their work routine in a relax environment, with its ‘Day Care Center & Big Kids Room’ initiative. The facility will look after the kids of working women, with peace of mind and easy access to their young kids, as and when required. The facility is equipped with latest attributes for child development and care.

The Day Care Center takes care of children up to 4-years-old, five times a week during the official working hours. The Big Kids room applies to children from 4 to 7 years. The facility is already in service at the METRO Pakistan Head Office and is being extended to its stores all over the country.

Sharing his thoughts, Zahra Hussain, HR Director METRO Pakistan, said, “The purpose of this initiative is to encourage gender diversity, representation, and career growth. All METRO Pakistan women were included in the launching of this programme and asked how it could facilitate their job performance. This programme is a powerful example of diversity & inclusion in action that inspires and motivates us to be a better community for all mothers and kids together.”

The employees, particularly the women, have appreciated the decision to facilitate them and shared that earlier, they had to leave the young children at home under the supervision of a babysitter, or family elders. They expressed that now their children would remain in front of their eyes in a safe environment which would help them focus on their work.

