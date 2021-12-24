ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,568 Increased By 17 (0.37%)
BR30 19,469 Increased By 348 (1.82%)
KSE100 44,267 Increased By 91.9 (0.21%)
KSE30 17,427 Increased By 37.5 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
METRO Pakistan brings daycare facility for its employees’ kids

Recorder Report 24 Dec 2021

KARACHI: METRO, the leading international wholesale company, gave another reason for its employees in Pakistan, specifically the young mothers, to enjoy their work routine in a relax environment, with its ‘Day Care Center & Big Kids Room’ initiative. The facility will look after the kids of working women, with peace of mind and easy access to their young kids, as and when required. The facility is equipped with latest attributes for child development and care.

The Day Care Center takes care of children up to 4-years-old, five times a week during the official working hours. The Big Kids room applies to children from 4 to 7 years. The facility is already in service at the METRO Pakistan Head Office and is being extended to its stores all over the country.

Sharing his thoughts, Zahra Hussain, HR Director METRO Pakistan, said, “The purpose of this initiative is to encourage gender diversity, representation, and career growth. All METRO Pakistan women were included in the launching of this programme and asked how it could facilitate their job performance. This programme is a powerful example of diversity & inclusion in action that inspires and motivates us to be a better community for all mothers and kids together.”

The employees, particularly the women, have appreciated the decision to facilitate them and shared that earlier, they had to leave the young children at home under the supervision of a babysitter, or family elders. They expressed that now their children would remain in front of their eyes in a safe environment which would help them focus on their work.

