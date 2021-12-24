Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
24 Dec 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (December 23, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
299,417,243 157,329,217 9,258,098,457 4,788,160,048
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 678,003,554 (622,293,877) 55,709,677
Local Individuals 8,846,970,764 (8,527,146,232) 319,824,531
Local Corporates 3,546,942,629 (3,922,476,838) (375,534,208)
===============================================================================
