ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,568 Increased By 17 (0.37%)
BR30 19,469 Increased By 348 (1.82%)
KSE100 44,267 Increased By 91.9 (0.21%)
KSE30 17,427 Increased By 37.5 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US spending rises more slowly in November, inflation highest since 1982

AFP Updated 23 Dec 2021

WASHINGTON: American consumers ramped up spending in November but at a slower pace than the prior month, while prices continued to march upward, posting the biggest gain since 1982, according to government data released Thursday.

Personal consumption expenditures last month rose 0.6 percent or $104.7 billion, less than half the increase in October, with most of the gain going to services, the Commerce Department reported.

The small increase in spending on goods was fueled largely by rising gasoline prices, among the most visible of the wave of price increases that have hit the US economy as it recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic amid supply chain snarls and labor shortages.

Accelerating inflation has become a political liability for President Joe Biden who has made the issue a priority for his administration.

The PCE price index picked up speed again last month, jumping 5.7 percent compared to November 2020, the biggest increase in nearly four decades, with energy prices surging 34 percent, according to the report.

Excluding food and energy goods, the core PCE inflation measure increased 4.7 percent over the past year, the highest since 1983.

The PCE inflation measure is the one preferred by the Federal Reserve and has been rising steadily in recent months.

US weekly jobless claims hold steady below pre-pandemic level; consumer spending rises

Fed officials have become increasingly worried that price increases could become entrenched and signaled earlier this month that it will pull back on stimulus more quickly, to be ready to raise borrowing rates in the first half of the year.

"Rising inflation continues to eat into real incomes," said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics, pointing to the big gains in rent and car prices.

He predicted core PCE "will rise further over the next few months, peaking at nearly 5-1/2 percent in March. Favorable base effects and -- we hope -- easing pressure on vehicle prices will then start to bring it down."

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed orders for big-ticket manufactured goods jumped 2.5 percent last month to $268.3 billion.

But the vast majority of the increase was in the highly-volatile transportation sector, notably the 34 percent surge in non-defense aircraft orders.

Excluding transportation new orders rose just 0.8 percent compared to October, according to the report.

inflation US spending

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

US spending rises more slowly in November, inflation highest since 1982

Sixth review to be presented to IMF board on Jan 12: Pakistan's finance ministry

Pakistan, World Bank ink $195mn agreement to improve electricity distribution

Germany reports first death with Omicron variant

UNSC resolution, US permission for business with Taliban major breakthroughs: FM

COAS visits forward areas along LOC, lauds troops' combat readiness

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee registers marginal gain amid IMF announcement

Two dead after blast in Indian court building

Suicide bomber killed at Kabul passport office gate

Forex held by Turkish locals jumped by $6bn last week

Third jab 'significantly' boosts Omicron antibodies: AstraZeneca

Read more stories