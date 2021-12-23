UNSC resolution, US permission for business with Taliban major breakthroughs: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the United Nations Security Council resolution to provide aid to Afghan people and US exemption to allow business with the Taliban are "major developments", adding that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)'s recent summit in Pakistan was coming to fruition.

“Surely, this is a major breakthrough. I want to congratulate the Afghan people. Alhamdullilah, OIC’s session of the foreign ministers starts coming to fruition,” the foreign minister told media.

On Wednesday, the Security Council passed a resolution which said: “This resolution provides an exemption from the UN Security Council assets freeze against listed members of the Taliban and associated entities solely for the provision of humanitarian assistance and other activities that support basic human needs in Afghanistan, which the council will review in one year."

Qureshi said that the UN resolution would enable the United Nations and international NGOs to extend assistance to the Afghan people.

The resolution states that “payment of funds, other financial assets or economic resources, and the provision of goods and services necessary to ensure the timely delivery of such assistance or to support such activities are permitted”.

Earlier, Qureshi in a Twitter message said that “Following OIC session in Pakistan, welcome two important developments in support of Afghan people: UNSC resolution to provide aid to Afghanistan, supporting basic needs and the US exemption on US/UN officials doing permitted business with Taliban from US sanctions, to help ease aid flow.”

The foreign minister said the OIC session also succeeded in evolving consensus among the participants for appointing a special OIC envoy on Afghanistan humanitarian assistance, establishing a Trust Fund which also started receiving funds, and launching a food security program.

Qureshi said he would also talk to the member countries to consider the option of establishing an air corridor to ensure an urgent supply of food to Afghans in need.

He highlighted that the relaxation of the sanctions had provided an atmosphere for contact with the Taliban and carry out humanitarian services.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked Pakistan for hosting the "vital meeting" of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Extraordinary Session on Afghanistan, saying the event was a "prime example of our collective determination and action to help those most in need."

"We thank Pakistan for hosting this vital meeting & inviting the global community to continue cooperating to support the Afghan people," Secretary Blinken said in a Twitter post.

In a related development, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West earlier said that the US warmly welcomes the role and contributions of the OIC, adding that a positive session of the forum was held concerning Afghanistan "with important outcomes."

"A productive OIC session today with important outcomes - not least the creation of a humanitarian trust fund and the naming of an OIC Special Envoy. The U.S. warmly welcomes the OIC’s role and contributions," he tweeted.

While delivering the keynote address at the 17th extraordinary session of the OIC on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Afghanistan could potentially become the biggest "man-made crisis in the world" if the international community did not act now.

Envoys from 57 Islamic nations as well as observer delegations participated in the OIC meeting.