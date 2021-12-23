ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,586 Increased By 35 (0.77%)
BR30 19,505 Increased By 383.4 (2%)
KSE100 44,419 Increased By 244.5 (0.55%)
KSE30 17,505 Increased By 115.2 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
Aramco Trading signs fuel deal with Australia's United Petroleum

Reuters 23 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Aramco Trading Company (ATC) said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with Australian retailer United Petroleum for potential long-term fuel supply, product storage and other business opportunities.

Australia, which is already the largest fuel importer in the Asia Pacific, is a hot target market for fuel exporters as its domestic refining capacity has dwindled over the years.

The companies signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) under which ATC intends to explore refined fuel sales to United Petroleum to meet fast-growing demand in Australia.

"Through this MOU, we hope to advance the vast opportunity for growth in United Petroleum's distribution networks across Australia and elsewhere," ATC President and Chief Executive Officer Ibrahim Al Buainain said in a statement.

Oil prices edge higher on optimism over Omicron impact

The companies plan to explore product storage and logistics collaboration, while also assessing areas of potential cooperation both within and beyond the energy sector, ATC said.

Both ATC and United Petroleum did not comment on the volumes and duration of fuel supplies being discussed under the agreement.

ATC Aramco Trading Company Australia's United Petroleum

