‘South Punjab Secretariat’ Foundation stone to be laid in Bahawalpur: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a special committee meeting about the South Punjab Secretariat in which participants were briefed about matters relating to the Secretariat.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said the foundation stone of the South Punjab Secretariat would be laid soon in Bahawalpur as the PTI-led government was fulfilling its promises made with the people.

“Work on development schemes was in progress speedily in South Punjab while ring fencing of the budget has yielded positive results,” he said, adding: “The development schemes would be completed speedily while ensuring transparency and the establishment of an autonomous Secretariat would result in resolving South Punjab’s problems while efforts were underway to ensure implementation on quota for South Punjab youth.”

Provincial Hashim Jawan Bakht, Dr Akhtar Malik, Sardar Mohsin Leghari, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak, Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, SACM Hasaan Khawar, Chief Secretary, ACS and secretaries of relevant departments were present.

Moreover, on the directions of Punjab CM, the government has approved a mega project of signal free corridor from Centre Point Gulberg to Walton road Defence More.

Under this mega project, an underpass and an overhead bridge will be constructed at Cavalry Ground and Defence more respectively. The meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance & Development approved another mega project for Lahore which will cost RS2.8 billion. This underpass and flyover project is utmost necessary for the Lahorites for providing them relief from traffic jam in the said areas. The citizens will get facility of signal free corridor and these projects will safe their time and fuel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021