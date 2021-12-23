ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
FCCL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.14%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.62%)
FFL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
FNEL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
GGGL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
GGL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
JSCL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.06%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PAEL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.21%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.8%)
TRG 117.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.92%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 6.1 (0.13%)
BR30 19,121 Increased By 8.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,175 Decreased By -2.1 (-0%)
KSE30 17,389 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Dec 23, 2021
Sports

PCB chairman visits Naya Nazimabad cricket stadium

Press Release 23 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Naya Nazimabad last week, Ramiz Raja, Chairman, PCB, visited Naya Nazimabad to survey the cricket stadium where a drop-in pitch is to be installed.

This partnership is aligned to Chairman PCB’s vision of improving the quality of pitches across Pakistan and Arif Habib Group’s vision of contributing to the improvement of facilities and availability of opportunities to budding cricketers.

Ramiz Raja, Chairman, PCB, concluding his visit of the cricket stadium and Gymkhana observed, “I am amazed at the brilliance of the facilities available at Naya Nazimabad that will go such a long way in uplifting not just the game of cricket but also other sports. We have decided to assign a technical team to Naya Nazimabad Cricket Stadium which will work very closely with the Management to upgrade the stadium making it ready to host exciting domestic and international cricket games.”

Arif Habib, Chairman, Naya Nazimabad said, “With the ever-growing demand for cricket in the country and the improvement in the security situation, foreign cricketers are comfortable touring Pakistan, many of whom have already visited Naya Nazimabad. We look forward to working with PCB to revive Pakistani’s cricket greatness, glimpses of which we have seen recently.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

