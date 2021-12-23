PCB chairman visits Naya Nazimabad cricket stadium

KARACHI: Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Naya Nazimabad last week, Ramiz Raja, Chairman, PCB, visited Naya Nazimabad to survey the cricket stadium where a drop-in pitch is to be installed.

This partnership is aligned to Chairman PCB’s vision of improving the quality of pitches across Pakistan and Arif Habib Group’s vision of contributing to the improvement of facilities and availability of opportunities to budding cricketers.

Ramiz Raja, Chairman, PCB, concluding his visit of the cricket stadium and Gymkhana observed, “I am amazed at the brilliance of the facilities available at Naya Nazimabad that will go such a long way in uplifting not just the game of cricket but also other sports. We have decided to assign a technical team to Naya Nazimabad Cricket Stadium which will work very closely with the Management to upgrade the stadium making it ready to host exciting domestic and international cricket games.”

Arif Habib, Chairman, Naya Nazimabad said, “With the ever-growing demand for cricket in the country and the improvement in the security situation, foreign cricketers are comfortable touring Pakistan, many of whom have already visited Naya Nazimabad. We look forward to working with PCB to revive Pakistani’s cricket greatness, glimpses of which we have seen recently.”

