Incoming flights: FTO directs FBR to ensure processing of baggage goods

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to ensure the processing of all baggage consignments of incoming passengers at airports through an automated system.

According to an order of the FTO issued here on Wednesday, in a bid to restore confidence of taxpayers in the tax system and to ensure transparency and quick processing of the consignments, the office of the FTO has been consistently taking action to eliminate maladministration and corruption in the FBR.

An own motion investigation was initiated by FTO through exercise of jurisdiction conferred under Section 9(1) of the Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance, 2000(FTO Ordinance). The OM initiative was based upon media reports on various occasions that the facility of Un-Accompanied Baggage (UAB) was misused through clearance of goods in commercial quantity and of items which were non-bona fide baggage. According to the Baggage Rules, 2006, related to the UAB of passengers arriving in the country, baggage is defined as personal baggage apparel and other personal, professional and household effects of a passenger. Rules 3 of the Baggage Rules specified allowances for Pakistani nationals who do not avail transfer of residence and are entitled to import duty free items, if the stay is more than seven days or in case of first visit in a year. Rule 4 specifies allowances for availing transfer of residence facility in respect of passengers who had stayed abroad for more than two years.

It was observed that the existing system of clearance of baggage in the WeBOC computerized system was not being implemented in majority of the baggage consignments which in term provides an open opportunity of abuse through clearance of non-bona fide baggage in violation of legal provisions.

During investigation, data furnished by the Dept was examined and it transpired that the Directorate of Reforms and Automation, Karachi had deployed the module in WeBOC system for processing of Baggage declarations (BDs) and Collectorates across the country are mostly using the module for processing of un-accompanied baggage except the Collectorate of Preventive/Enforcement, Karachi which is the station where highest number totaling10013 BDs were filed during the period from 01.01.2021 to 25.10.202.

However, it was observed that the Collectorate of Enforcement used the said module on test and trial basis in September 2021, ie, after cognizance taken by FTO Office and due to delay or reluctance in usage of BD module by the said Collectorate, major chunk of BDs filed in the country were not processed through WeBOC module.

Being a glaring case of maladministration, FTO has directed the FBR to ensure the processing of all baggage consignments through automated module in WeBOC without any exception. The same will not only eradicate any chance of misuse of the subject facility but will also result in prompt processing of the bona fide baggage of the incoming passengers at various airports across the country.

