Punjab govt to create divisional, district cadres in depts.

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to create divisional and district cadres in the various departments before starting recruitments and directed all the administrative secretaries to send recommendations on it at the earliest.

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal issued the instructions during a meeting held under his chairmanship at the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday. The Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development, and secretaries of all departments were present on the occasion.

The Chief Secretary asked the officers to carry out the recruitment process strictly on merit in a transparent manner, besides ensuring that no one is deprived of his legitimate right. He mentioned that the new hiring would help improve the performance of departments.

The Chief Secretary said that all the secretaries should send their recommendations on the cadre formation as soon as possible and give special consideration to the feeding cadres while forming divisional and district cadres. He said that the service rules would be amended as per the recommendations of the administrative secretaries.

