LIBOR interbank offered rates

23 Dec 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (December 22, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07288 0.06863 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07663 0.07738 0.10288 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.10425 0.10750 0.14800 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.15875 0.14963 0.19400 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.21600 0.21088 0.25388 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.32550 0.29113 0.32550 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.54200 0.49788 0.54200 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
