Markets

Spot gold may retest support at $1,785

Reuters 22 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a support at $1,785 per ounce, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling towards $1,773-$1,778 range.

The downtrend from $1,876.90 could have resumed. Its first part ended at the Dec. 2 low of $1,761.19. Five small waves make up this part.

This is a bearish wave mode, suggesting the development of a zigzag or a bigger five-wave cycle. In either case, the metal is expected to fall below $1,753.30 in due course.

Gold holds steady as Omicron sours risk sentiment

Resistance is at $1,793, a break above which could lead to a gain into $1,797-$1,805 range. The daily chart shows a bigger picture that gold is consolidating within a wedge.

The low trendline of the pattern points to a target around $1,700. A break above the resistance at $1,803 could signal the extension of the wave (2) towards $1,831.

