Prison reforms package: CM reviews progress

Recorder Report 22 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office, to review progress on the prison reforms package on Tuesday and directed to expedite its implementation. He also instructed the authorities for devising a feasible mechanism for providing legal aid to jail inmates of minor penalties for providing relief to them.

The meeting was attended by Prisons Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, SACM Hasaan Khawar, chief secretary, ACS (Home) and administrative secretaries.

The CM directed to start the recruitment process against vacant posts in jails without delay while ensuring merit. Similarly, medical officers should be recruited for jails hospitals without delay. He accorded approval of Rs.500 million to provide a balanced diet to the prisoners. Similarly, the jail foundation’s funds should be utilized for the welfare of the inmates and availability of items be ensured at canteens at fixed rates, he added.

The CM instructed the participants to devise a feasible mechanism for providing necessary legal aid to inmates of minor penalties for giving relief to them. He also directed that prisoners should be given market-based rates for their work.

