Avenfield case: IHC defers hearing of Maryam’s plea against conviction

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday deferred the hearing of Maryam Nawaz’s appeal against her conviction in Avenfield case on the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A division bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the appeals filed by Maryam Nawaz and Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar against their conviction in corruption reference and adjourned the proceedings after the NAB told that its prosecutor Barrister Usman Ghani was ill.

In this regard, the NAB submitted an application before the court stating that since yesterday, the prosecutor had a “high-grade fever with excruciating body aches and pains” and was experiencing a “loss of smell and taste”.

He added that therefore, he was advised to quarantine and “observe bed rest.”

The prosecutor continued that therefore, he was “unable to travel, personally attend and assist” the court on this date of hearing.

He prayed before the bench that it may adjourn this case to some other date.

The bench accepted the NAB’s request for adjournment and deferred the hearing till January 18.

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PNL-N)’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Captain (retired) Safdar, Junaid Safdar, and PML-N party leaders were also present in the court. Maryam’s lawyer Irfan Qadir advocate and NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi also appeared before the court.

Previously, the IHC bench had directed the NAB to reply to the questions raised regarding the establishment of the beneficial ownership of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz in the Avenfield apartments’ case.

The bench had also said that the primary onus is on the NAB to prove that Maryam is the beneficial owner.

Justice Aamer said that they cannot hold anyone responsible on public perception, which might be true, but this is a criminal case, wherein, you have to establish case through evidence.

He asked the NAB’s attorney to give independent evidence for establishing Maryam Nawaz’s ownership of the Avenfield apartments.

The bench also questioned how the burden was shifted to Maryam – who denied ownership as she is a trustee – when the principal accused, Nawaz Sharif, was the one who could not explain the source of the funds.

