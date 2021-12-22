ANL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.6%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.34%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.14%)
FCCL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.36%)
FFBL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
FNEL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.48%)
GGGL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
GGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
JSCL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.28%)
KAPCO 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.17%)
NETSOL 93.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-3.2%)
PACE 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PAEL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 33.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
TELE 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.55%)
TRG 115.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.53%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.21%)
BR100 4,543 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.04%)
BR30 19,104 Decreased By -9.5 (-0.05%)
KSE100 44,169 Decreased By -8.1 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,375 Decreased By -12.7 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Indian shares rebound

Reuters 22 Dec 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed higher on Tuesday after tumbling as much as 3% in the previous session, led by a surge in information technology and metal stocks, though fears over surging Omicron COVID-19 cases trimmed gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.94% higher at 16,770.85 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.89% to 56,319.01. Both gained nearly 2% during the session. The indexes are still over 10% down from their peak in October.

“Market will remain sideways and the selling pressure will exist until there is some global clarity on the new variant and interest rate policies of central banks,” said Siddharth Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Securities.

New Zealand delayed the planned reopening of its international border because of the sweeping spread of Omicron around the world on Tuesday, as several other countries reimposed social distancing measures.

The Nifty IT index rose 2%, while the metals index gained 2.9%, after falling 2% and 4%, respectively, in the previous session.

