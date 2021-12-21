ANL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
ASC 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.62%)
ASL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.7%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.05%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
GGGL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
GGL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
HUMNL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
JSCL 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
KAPCO 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.4%)
PACE 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
PIBTL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
POWER 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.4%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
TELE 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.53%)
TRG 118.80 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (3.84%)
UNITY 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.61%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.46%)
BR100 4,545 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.6%)
BR30 19,113 Increased By 0.9 (0%)
KSE100 44,177 Decreased By -162.9 (-0.37%)
KSE30 17,387 Decreased By -100.1 (-0.57%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,882
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,737
27024hr
Sindh
479,481
Punjab
444,267
Balochistan
33,587
Islamabad
108,308
KPK
181,023
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Airbus, Boeing 'concerned' over US 5G instrument interference

AFP 21 Dec 2021

PARIS: Aerospace giants Airbus and Boeing on Tuesday warned the US aviation industry had "concerns" about the potential interference of 5G networks with vital flight safety equipment.

The intervention increases pressure on US regulators in an ongoing dispute between airlines and mobile operators over the rollout of the high-speed mobile broadband technology in the United States.

Airbus Americas chief executive Jeff Knittel and Boeing boss David Calhoun co-signed a letter to US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg "detailing the US aviation industry's shared concerns over 5G implementation in the United States," an Airbus spokesman told AFP.

"Airbus and Boeing have been working with other aviation industry stakeholders in the US to understand potential 5G interference with radio altimeters," which measure a plane's height above the ground, the statement said.

Boeing said the aerospace industry was focused on "fully evaluating and addressing the potential for 5G interference with radio altimeters".

US airlines warn 5G wireless could cause havoc with flights

"We are collaborating with aviation authorities, government leaders, airlines, and industry groups to ensure the continued operational safety of aircraft throughout the aviation system worldwide," it added in a statement.

Major telecom operators Verizon and AT&T were due to start using 3.7-3.8 GHz frequency bands on December 5, after obtaining licences worth billions of dollars in February.

But they postponed the launch in November after the US aviation regulator expressed concerns over 5G signals' possible interference with the altimeters.

The Federal Aviation Administration requested further information about the instruments, which can use the same frequency bands as 5G.

The FAA also produced directives limiting the use of radio altimeters in certain situations, sparking US airline fears over the potential costs.

In November, Verizon and AT&T wrote to the Federal Communications Commission confirming their intention to start deploying 5G in January 2022.

But they said they would take extra precautionary measures beyond what is required by US law until July 2022 while the FAA completes its investigation.

The conflict between 5G networks and aircraft equipment led French authorities to recommend switching off mobile phones with 5G on planes in February.

France's civil aviation authority said interference from a signal on a nearby frequency to the radio altimeter with similar or greater power would cause "critical" errors during landing.

Airbus Boeing

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Airbus, Boeing 'concerned' over US 5G instrument interference

PTI made mistakes, selected wrong candidate, says PM on KPK LG elections

PTI govt to make $55bn debt payment during its tenure: Fawad Chaudhry

Taliban allow protest calling for Afghan assets to be released

Close finish: South Korea beat Pakistan to qualify for Asian Hockey Champions Trophy final

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee largely stable, closes at 178.05 in inter-bank market

Pakistan conducts successful test of enhanced range version of Babur Cruise Missile 1B

Moderna could be ready to develop Omicron booster in weeks

Auto financing in Pakistan reaches Rs349bn, but growth slows

KSE-100 ends negative as profit-taking erases gains

Secretary-general of SAARC to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Read more stories