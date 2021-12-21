ANL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
ASC 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.62%)
ASL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.7%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.05%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
GGGL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
GGL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
HUMNL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
JSCL 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
KAPCO 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.4%)
PACE 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
PIBTL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
POWER 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.4%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
TELE 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.53%)
TRG 118.80 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (3.84%)
UNITY 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.61%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.46%)
BR100 4,545 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.6%)
BR30 19,113 Increased By 0.9 (0%)
KSE100 44,177 Decreased By -162.9 (-0.37%)
KSE30 17,387 Decreased By -100.1 (-0.57%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,882
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,737
27024hr
Sindh
479,481
Punjab
444,267
Balochistan
33,587
Islamabad
108,308
KPK
181,023
Turkey's protection plan to target 3- to 12-month lira deposits

Reuters Updated 21 Dec 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkey's Finance Ministry said on Tuesday a new protection scheme meant to boost confidence in the currency will be applied to lira deposits with maturities of three to 12 months, and based on the central bank policy rate.

In a statement, the ministry said all interested banks will be able to offer the instrument, which will protect against FX volatility and deposit in customer accounts the difference between foreign currency exchange rate and the deposit yield.

"The instrument will compare the exchange rate of opening and maturity date of the deposit account and its interest rate, and remunerate the account from the higher rate," the ministry said.

Turkish lira charges back after Erdogan's anti-dollarization plan

A withholding tax will not be charged from this instrument, it said.

After hitting a series of record lows on concerns over the direction of economic policy, Turkey's lira recovered in volatile trading on Tuesday after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan proposed the measures to protect local currency savings against such swings.

"It seems fiscal and monetary policies became intertwined, whereas in a healthy economy, these policies should remain independent. This is a dangerous situation," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

