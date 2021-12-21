OIC-CFM session: Qureshi terms setting up of Fund ‘great success’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Monday, termed establishment of the Humanitarian Trust Fund as a “great success” of the 17th extraordinary session of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers and urged the world community to de-link their concerns over the Taliban’s rule from the sufferings of the 38 million Afghan people.

In a statement on Monday, Qureshi also stated that the United States should review its policy by considering the sufferings of 38 million Afghans.

He said that the world needs to see the issue of Afghanistan from the perspective of 38 million Afghans who are being suffered due to the humanitarian crisis. “It is not a matter of the Taliban, but 38 million people of Afghanistan. Afghan people are faced with hunger and famine. They urgently need medicine and food,” the foreign minister added.

Regarding the reopening of the schools in Afghanistan, he said that the schools could also function only when the interim Afghan government would have the required resources to pay salaries to the teachers.

About the 17th extraordinary session of OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers, hosted by Pakistan on Sunday, Qureshi said that establishment of the humanitarian trust fund and the unanimous passage of the resolution calling for revival of the Afghan banking system were among the few successes achieved through the moot.

He said the participation of 20 foreign ministers, 10 deputy foreign ministers, and 437 delegates was a “huge” success for Pakistan, and breakthrough made with the coordination between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

“Allah has bestowed Pakistan great respect and success under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” Qureshi maintained, adding that Pakistan has become a focal point of the world’s attention due to its vibrant foreign policy.

He also thanked all relevant institutions and individuals for putting in their efforts to hold the moot including the Foreign Office staffers, National Assembly speaker, Senate, armed forces, and local and international media for their reporting on the extraordinary session.

Meanwhile, the foreign minister also chaired a high-level meeting attended by Special Secretary Foreign Affairs Raza Bashir Tarar and other senior officials of the Foreign Office.

The foreign minister congratulated the officers for making excellent arrangements for the extraordinary session on short notice. He said effective diplomacy was linked with the economic self-dependence, which Pakistan was trying to achieve through economic diplomacy.

He said Pakistan was looking forward to hosting the 48th session of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers in March 2022.

